Eric Church, Jelly Roll + Parker McCollum to headline We Fest 2024

The lineup for the 2024’s We Fest has been announced.

Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum have been tapped as headliners for the three-day festival. Joining them as performers are Carly Pearce, Trace Adkins, Elle King, Koe Wetzel, Lonestar, Warren Zeiders, The Bellamy Brothers, Paul Cauthen, Lauren Watkins, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Tanner Adell. More artists are slated to join the bill soon.

We Fest will take place from August 1 to August 3 at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

You can grab your tickets now at wefest.com.

