Eric Church, J. Cole, & More Own The Charlotte Hornets

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 10: Eric Church performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

J. Cole has joined the Charlotte Hornets, an NBA franchise from his hometown, as a minority owner alongside country singer, Eric Church.

Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority ownership in the Charlotte Hornets for an estimated $3 billion, according to an announcement made by the franchise on Friday, June 16.

The Hornets said in a statement, “Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced today that Chairman Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. As part of the transaction, Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team. The transaction is subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors.”

The Buyers Group is the one that made the purchase of the team, and the group includes local investors Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, as well as J. Cole from North Carolina, Eric Church, and several other local investors.

What do you think about this partnership?