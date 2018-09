Eric Church is hitting the road with the Double Down Tour in 2019 with 19 cities; 2 nights in each city, 2 unique shows, plus one huge Nashville stadium show. Members of the Choir get priority access to presale tickets. Sign up for the Church Choir now at https://t.co/ccGLkyyZMp pic.twitter.com/Dvszw9UzJs

— Eric Church (@ericchurch) September 21, 2018