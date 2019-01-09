Eric Church in Mourning After Tragic Death of Brother, Cause of Death Released
By News Desk
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 2:26 PM

Eric Church and his family are mourning the loss of a loved one, as Eric’s brother passed away recently and his cause of death has just been revealed.

BREAKING: Brandon Church’s autopsy indicates that he dealt with alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure disorder: https://t.co/DEAZiV7b6q

— The Boot (@thebootdotcom) January 9, 2019

Brandon had a long history with alcohol abuse.  The report states that Brandon Church had a clinical history of alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure disorder — meaning he had a history of binge drinking and trying to quit, which would trigger a seizure.  He had suffered a seizure that prompted an emergency response and his transport to a local hospital. However, he suffered another seizure on the way and was sent into full cardiac arrest.

“According to the autopsy, the alcohol abuse also caused a thickening of his heart, coronary artery disease and liver damage. Brandon, who had written a handful of songs over the years with his famous brother, was 36,” reported TMZ.

Sending prayers to the his family for healing during this difficult time.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brad Paisley Celebrates Break-Ups with New Video for “Bucked Off” Dan + Shay Leaves Them ‘Speechless’ in Tonight Show Debut Mitchell Tenpenny gets a platinum certification of “Drunk Me” Maren, Kacey and more are Bonnaroo-bound in 2019 For Jordan Davis, the success of “Take It from Me” is even sweeter since he shares it with his brother Luke Bryan says TV rivalry aside, he and Blake Shelton are both “Team Country Music”
Comments