Eric Church Goes Back into the Studio for “Bad Mother Trucker” Video
Getty Images
2020 has been very productive for Eric Church – who has been really ramping up the music.
Not only did the country star record 28 songs in 28 days; but he’s also back in the studio, to film a video for his song, “Bad Mother Trucker.”
Eric says that, starting back in January, he would record a song a day. He would write one in the morning, then record it, at night.
The music is rebellious, to a degree, with Church not giving any regard to what a music label, publisher, or people, in general, may think, “it was really letting creativity be creativity,” says Church.
He says the music for his upcoming album is “unequivocally my favorite music we’ve done.”