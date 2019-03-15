Eric Church Extends Double Down Tour

It’s easy to say that Eric Church has doubled down on his Double Down tour. The tour kicked off in January and was supposed to end in June. After a summer break, the tour will pick back up in September and have dates through November. Church said in a video to his fan club, “I don’t want to quit yet. I don’t want to be done yet. I don’t want to be two months from the end of this thing. So we’re going to play a little more.” Are you a member of an artists’ fan club? What perks have you gotten from it?