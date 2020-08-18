Eric Church dropped a new studio performance video for his recently released song, “Bad Mother Trucker.”
CULLMAN, AL - JUNE 02: Eric Church performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 2 in Heritage Park on June 2, 2018 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)
The new clip features Eric and his crew, including longtime backup singer Joanna Cotten, getting after it in the studio.
Penned by Eric, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick and Jeremy Spillman and produced by Jay Joyce, “Bad Mother Trucker” follows the recent release of Eric’s new single, “Stick That in Your Country Song.”
“Bad Mother Trucker” finds Eric crooning about a female truck driver who “was hell on wheels.” The new music follows Eric’s most recent project, 2018’s Desperate Man, his sixth studio album.