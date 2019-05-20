Eric Church doubles down to set a stadium record this Saturday in Nashville

ABC/Image Group LAThis Saturday, Eric Church will become the first solo artist ever to headline Nashville’s Nissan Stadium alone, without an opening act.

As he’s done on the previous stops on his Double Down Tour, the North Carolina native will deliver three hours of music, all by himself. It’s the first time in the venue’s two-decade history that’s ever happened.

Eric will also premiere the new music video for his latest single, “Some of It,” on the stadium’s screens prior to the show.

