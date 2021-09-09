      Weather Alert

Eric Church Caught on Video as Virginia Tech Plays HIS SONG to Beat his Beloved UNC

Sep 9, 2021 @ 1:02pm
Eric Church is a huge University of North Carolina fan, and he was on the sidelines during Friday’s game at Virginia Tech.  But he didn’t know that VT uses one of his songs as a pump-up-the-crowd opening song, along with “Enter Sandman,” and a classic from Johnny Cash (“God’s Gonna Cut You Down“).

So, when Church heard the home team – not his beloved Tar Heels – blast his tune, he had a very strong reaction…  And it’s hilarious.

Someone Tweeted a video of his excited disbelief, when his song “The Outsiders” started playing on the sound system.  Her twitter feed is hailey @makin_bAKENS.

Unfortunately, UNC lost the game.

There’s more to see, here:  (Whiskey Riff)

 

 

