Eric Church Caught on Video as Virginia Tech Plays HIS SONG to Beat his Beloved UNC

Eric Church is a huge University of North Carolina fan, and he was on the sidelines during Friday’s game at Virginia Tech. But he didn’t know that VT uses one of his songs as a pump-up-the-crowd opening song, along with “Enter Sandman,” and a classic from Johnny Cash (“God’s Gonna Cut You Down“).
So, when Church heard the home team – not his beloved Tar Heels – blast his tune, he had a very strong reaction… And it’s hilarious.
Someone Tweeted a video of his excited disbelief, when his song “The Outsiders” started playing on the sound system. Her twitter feed is hailey @makin_bAKENS.
Unfortunately, UNC lost the game.
