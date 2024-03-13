ERIC CHURCH ANNOUNCES NASHVILLE RESIDENCY

Eric Church will kick off with a 19-show residency in Nashville at his own venue, Chief’s. Inside the 6 story building is a 2 story live music area called The Neon Steeple, and that’s where the shows will take place. They run between April 5 and June 9th.

Eric says: “It’s the most unique show I’ll probably ever do, and I’m excited to enjoy this chapter of what Chief’s will be.”

Tickets are offered initially to his premium fan club, Church Choir members, and then general sales will start on Friday, March 22.