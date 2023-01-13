98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Eric Church Announces 2023 ‘Outsiders Revival’ Tour Dates

January 12, 2023 6:08PM CST
Share
Eric Church Announces 2023 ‘Outsiders Revival’ Tour Dates

Eric Church has announced he will be headlining outdoor venues throughout the summer with ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour.’

The tour will kick off in Milwaukee on June 22 and go through 26 cities in North America and Canada.

Joining him on various dates of the tour are Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Travis Tritt, Elle King, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Koe Wetzel, Midland, Parker McCollum, and Paul Cauthen.

Presale tickets begin Tuesday, January 17.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts