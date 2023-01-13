Eric Church Announces 2023 ‘Outsiders Revival’ Tour Dates

Eric Church has announced he will be headlining outdoor venues throughout the summer with ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour.’

The tour will kick off in Milwaukee on June 22 and go through 26 cities in North America and Canada.

Joining him on various dates of the tour are Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Travis Tritt, Elle King, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Koe Wetzel, Midland, Parker McCollum, and Paul Cauthen.

Presale tickets begin Tuesday, January 17.