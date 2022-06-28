Eric Church and Michael Jordan Share ‘Fellowship and Libations’ and Love of Tarheels

Eric Church is a huge University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball fan; and this weekend, he got to hang with, arguably, the school’s most celebrated player, Michael Jordan… You know, MJ, NBA MVP multiple times, with the Chicago Bulls.
The two spent time chatting and sipping tequila at Nashville’s White Limozeen bar inside The Graduate hotel where they watched NASCAR.
Church posted a photo of the two on social media yesterday (Monday, June 27th) writing, “Enjoyed the fellowship and the libations. Go Heels.”
He tagged Cincoro Tequila in the post, which is Jordan’s own tequila (a brand he shares with fellow NBA owners Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Emilia Fazzalari and her husband Wyc Grousbeck, of the Boston Celtics).
Country Now reports that Jordan was in Nashville for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series as he is the principal owner and chairman of 23XI Racing, alongside three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.