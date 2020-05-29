      Weather Alert

Eric Chesser to play Concert for a Cause Tonight on WCCQ

May 29, 2020 @ 8:20am

Tonight’s Concert for a Cause will feature an acoustic 1-hour performance from Big Big Recording Artist Eric Chesser and will benefit the Guardian Group/ Micro Food Pantries in our Area.

Eric Chesser: 

Eric Chesser, is an emerging American Country Music Artist.

At a young age, Eric’s Grandpa inspired him to pick up the guitar and begin writing songs. Throughout Eric’s life, his two passions have always been his love for sports and music.

While being a Division I student-athlete, Eric’s passion for music inspired him to continue to write songs and perform during his free time.

Although, Eric has earned an MBA and Law Degree, his true love is for country music.

Eric grew up listening to country greats such as Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and George Strait.

After completing his education, Eric followed his heart and passion to Nashville and has been on the road pursuing his career in country music.

Eric’s the writer of back to back Billboard Country Radio Charting releases with his songs “Good Times & Summer Days” and “YES”.

Eric’s style of contemporary and traditional country music reflects his confident but humble persona, always embracing life to the fullest, living in the moment, and staying true to what matters most in his life: his faith, family, and friends.

Eric was recognized by Nashville’s top music critic Robert K. Oermann who awarded Eric with the Music Row New Artist Discovery Award for his release “I Can’t Read Your Mind.”

He recently released his debut digital EP titled, “Jeans and a Flannel.”

Eric continues to rise as a national touring artist who has shared the stage with top Country Stars such as Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, and Lauren Alaina.

Further, Eric has established his Tailgate Nation Scholarship Foundation giving away a $500 scholarship to one student at each stop along his Fall annual Tailgate Tour to show his support for education and a way to give back to Fans.

To keep up with Eric’s Music, News, and Announcements Follow Eric on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or Sign Up on his Tailgate Nation Fan Newsletter at ericchesser.com/tailgate-nation.

What began as a dream was born in December 2016!

Our 1st Location was E-Z Auto Sales at 313 S Larkin Ave Joliet.

It’s really simple:

“Take what you Need. Leave what you Can.”

MicroPantries bring Communities together to Help those in Need. They allow neighbors to help neighbors! There are no signups & no strings attached. If you’re in need, micropantries are there for you!!

And if you’re a little extra Blessed.. you can help by leaving Food, Toiletries & Diapers.

DONATE HERE

Whether you’re looking for help, or you’d like to drop off items for someone in need, please use our handy tool to help you find a MicroPantry near you or a location you specify. It’s easy!

If you’re using a mobile phone just click the Find Me button. Or you can enter an address, city, or state and then hit the Search button.

You’ll receive a list of MicroPantry locations starting with one closest to wherever you specify. Click on the Directions button and you’ll be given a map to take you right to the MicroPantry you choose!

 

TAGS
Concert for a Cause Eric Chesser Guardian Group Micro Food Pantries
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics