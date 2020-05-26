Eric Chesser to Play Concert for a Cause To Help Fight Hunger Friday

Eric Chesser, is an emerging American Country Music Artist.
At a young age, Eric’s Grandpa inspired him to pick up the guitar and begin writing songs. Throughout Eric’s life, his two passions have always been his love for sports and music.
While being a Division I student-athlete, Eric’s passion for music inspired him to continue to write songs and perform during his free time.
Although, Eric has earned an MBA and Law Degree, his true love is for country music.
Eric grew up listening to country greats such as Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and George Strait.
After completing his education, Eric followed his heart and passion to Nashville and has been on the road pursuing his career in country music.
Eric’s the writer of back to back Billboard Country Radio Charting releases with his songs “Good Times & Summer Days” and “YES”.
Eric’s style of contemporary and traditional country music reflects his confident but humble persona, always embracing life to the fullest, living in the moment, and staying true to what matters most in his life: his faith, family, and friends.
Eric was recognized by Nashville’s top music critic Robert K. Oermann who awarded Eric with the Music Row New Artist Discovery Award for his release “I Can’t Read Your Mind.”
He recently released his debut digital EP titled, “Jeans and a Flannel.”
Eric continues to rise as a national touring artist who has shared the stage with top Country Stars such as Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, and Lauren Alaina.
Further, Eric has established his Tailgate Nation Scholarship Foundation giving away a $500 scholarship to one student at each stop along his Fall annual Tailgate Tour to show his support for education and a way to give back to Fans.
To keep up with Eric’s Music, News, and Announcements Follow Eric on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or Sign Up on his Tailgate Nation Fan Newsletter at ericchesser.com/tailgate-nation.