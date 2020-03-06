Environmental Protection Agency Releases List Of Disinfectants That Will Kill The Coronavirus
Doctor with Stethoscope
Rather than attempt making homemade hand sanitizer, perhaps pick up one of the Environmental Protection Agency’s approved coronavirus disinfectants. Earlier this week, the federal health agency released its list of products “qualified for use against COVID-19”. While it was said that many Clorox and Lysol cleaning products were likely to kill the virus, it’s now been officially proven. The approved products include Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach, Clorox Disinfection Bathroom Cleaner, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, and Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes.