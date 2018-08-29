Entertainer of the Year Nominee Luke Bryan brings his act to Wrigley Field this Weekend!

Luke Bryan is nominated once again for Entertainer of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards. He’s already taken home the honor twice — in 2014 and 2015 — and he tells us that hearing his name called the first time brought everything full circle. “Definitely looking back and winning my first CMA Entertainer of the Year award is something that I’ll never forget. It’s all of those memories of everything it took to get here and all the sacrifices and all the honky tonks and the late-night concerts and moving to Nashville and leaving your family and your friends, it all came together on that night. To get that from your peers of fellow country music artists was pretty amazing. You never forget it. You forever feel vindicated and you feel appreciated and you feel like you’re a member of a club, and you know no matter how long you live that you left an indelible mark on this industry based on how you go about it, how you entertain and perform. It was a big deal for me.”

Luke faces competition for Entertainer this year from Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean. The winner will be announced on November 14th during the live CMA Awards broadcast from the Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Don’t forget Luke is playing this Saturday @ Wrigley Field with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce on the “What Makes You Country” Tour. Click here for tickets to the show.