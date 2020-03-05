      Weather Alert

Enter Your Soda Bread To Win Prizes at The Dock At Inwood

Mar 5, 2020 @ 4:43am

St. Patrick’s day comes early at The Dock At Inwood. The 2nd Annual Irish Fest & Soda Bread Contest happens this weekend on Saturday, March 7th. The event benefits Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Will & Grundy County. Owners Rick and Mike Trafton say the event begins with free activities for the kids from noon to 3 p.m. The Soda bread judging begins at 2 p.m.

Last year’s winner never made soda bread before. The Soda bread drop-off time is between noon and 2 p.m. with a $10 donation to BBBS to enter the contest. First place prize is $1,000 Southwest Airlines Voucher & Trophy.

Also at 3 p.m. the Keigher Academy of Irish Dance performs and at 5 p.m. the Joliet Police and Fire Bagpipers perform.

 

Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister