Ensign Ryan Burggren, a 2017 graduate of Lincoln-Way West High School and 2021 Auburn University graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.

“I grew up in a military family and always have had a call to serve,” said Burggren. “The Navy offered the greatest career opportunities for what I wanted to do.”

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in New Lenox.

For full story, follow this link: https://navyoutreach. blogspot.com/2022/10/new- lenox-native-serves-with-next. html