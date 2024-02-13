Enrique Iglesias And Miranda Lambert Announce Duet Called ‘Space In My Heart’

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Here’s an unexpected collaboration.

Miranda Lambert and Enrique Iglesias have a new duet on the way, called “Space In My Heart.”

In a shared post on Instagram, the duo announced that it will be released on February 22nd, with Miranda saying in the comments, “Texas meets Spain! Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one.”

They also shared a teaser of the chorus on Instagram.

Who would you like to see Miranda collaborate with next?