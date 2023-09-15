Enough to make your skin crawl

Rattlesnake Solutions, a company that specializes in removing snakes from homes, recently removed a record number of western diamondback rattlesnakes from a Tucson home * The snakes, which have triangular-shaped heads and less toxic venom than other rattlesnake species, were carefully handled with tongs and relocated to a natural habitat * Company owner Bryan Hughes estimated that as many as 40 snakes may have lived in the garage at some point * Rattlesnake Solutions made headlines in July when they successfully removed a non-venomous coachwhip snake from a Tucson home