98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Enough to make your skin crawl

September 15, 2023 7:59AM CDT
Share
Enough to make your skin crawl
Getty Image

Rattlesnake Solutions, a company that specializes in removing snakes from homes, recently removed a record number of western diamondback rattlesnakes from a Tucson home * The snakes, which have triangular-shaped heads and less toxic venom than other rattlesnake species, were carefully handled with tongs and relocated to a natural habitat * Company owner Bryan Hughes estimated that as many as 40 snakes may have lived in the garage at some point * Rattlesnake Solutions made headlines in July when they successfully removed a non-venomous coachwhip snake from a Tucson home

 

 

More about:
#RattlesnakeSolutions
#Tucson
#WildlifeRemoval

Popular Posts

1

Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic 'Think I’m in Love With You'
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Rid of Hiccups Immediately - Here's How.

Recent Posts