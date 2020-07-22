      Weather Alert

Enjoy Classic Italian Dinner for Just Over Ten Bucks, TONIGHT!

Jul 22, 2020 @ 10:26am
A plate of delicious spaghetti bolognese with meat sauce and fresh basil.

The American Italian Cultural Society is hosting a socially distant Spaghetti Dinner TONIGHT and TOMORROW NIGHT.  CARRY OUT ONLY.

Just $10.00 gets you their famous spaghetti dinner, with salad and bread & butter.

Add meatballs for $2.00.  And their amazing sauce (let’s get it right:  “Gravy!”) is just $8.00 per quart.

The sale is from 3-7 pm at the rear of the building:  1918 Donmaur Drive, in Crest Hill.

Delizioso!  Mangia mangia!

