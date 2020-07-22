Enjoy Classic Italian Dinner for Just Over Ten Bucks, TONIGHT!
A plate of delicious spaghetti bolognese with meat sauce and fresh basil.
The American Italian Cultural Society is hosting a socially distant Spaghetti Dinner TONIGHT and TOMORROW NIGHT. CARRY OUT ONLY.
Just $10.00 gets you their famous spaghetti dinner, with salad and bread & butter.
Add meatballs for $2.00. And their amazing sauce (let’s get it right: “Gravy!”) is just $8.00 per quart.
The sale is from 3-7 pm at the rear of the building: 1918 Donmaur Drive, in Crest Hill.
Delizioso! Mangia mangia!