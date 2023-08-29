98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Enjoy a summer-ready peach salad from Kimberly Schlapman

August 29, 2023 3:15PM CDT
ABC/Larry McCormack

If you’re a big fan of peach salads, you’re going to want to check Kimberly Schlapman‘s recipe out.

Kimberly recently shared her peach salad recipe on Facebook alongside a video of her making it from scratch.

“The end of summer means that it’s the end of peach season. Sad! But I thought we could make a Peach Salad together with the last bit of this year’s harvest,” says the Little Big Town member. “I’m going to also share my favorite salad dressing with it!”

Kimberly’s recipe includes ingredients such as pecans, goat cheese, red wine vinegar, paprika, lettuce, chicken, corn and, of course, peaches.

For the full recipe, check out Kimberly’s Facebook video.

