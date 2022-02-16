This Week Disney’s “Encanto” is headed back to theaters for a victory lap ahead of the Oscars. The animated movie is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song (for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Dos Oruguitos’). “Encanto” didn’t become popular until after its Disney+ release. The story about a Columbian family with powers had children and adults singing along to its songs. Expect “Encanto” to walk away with one of those golden statues at the 94th Academy Awards on March 28. Do you think “Encanto” will win an Oscar?