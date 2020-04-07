Employee At Joliet Nursing Home Dies Of Coronavirus
An employee of a Joliet nursing home is dead after contracting the coronavirus. The patient worked at Symphony of Joliet. Two residents at the Will County long-term care facility have also died of COVID-19. The first death was reported March 27th. Information about the second resident’s death wasn’t released. The number of COVID-19 cases in Will County is 703 with 22 deaths. In DuPage County there are 715 cases with 22 deaths. Kane County has 234 cases with 15 deaths.