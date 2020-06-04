Empire State Building size Asteroid Headed Toward Earth
It sounds like something straight out of a Superman comic! “Massive asteroid ‘taller than the Empire State Building’ headed towards Earth,” ABC News 4 WKRC’s headline reads.
NASA is keeping close watch on the rock, estimated at between 820 to 1,870 feet. The Empire State Building is 1,453 feet tall.
The asteroid is hurling through space at 11,200 mph. Though, the brains at NASA think it should miss us by over 3-million miles when it zooms by on Saturday, June 6.
It’s the last of five asteroids expected to whiz by Earth this week. Here’s the complete story from ABC-News 4.