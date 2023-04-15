98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Empathy for a Robot? Yep

April 15, 2023 8:11AM CDT
(Photo by NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS / HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Have you ever heard the term empath?  That’s someone who feels WAY more empathy than the average person.  I think it describes this young girl who is moved to tears while watching videos about the Mars Curiosity rover.

She’s sad that it’s been alone on Mars since 2012, and that it had to sing “Happy Birthday” to itself.  And she’s torn apart by what it said before a dust storm hit in 2019.  Quote, “My battery is low and it’s getting dark.”

@tsrlvnv OK my daughter is home for college spring break and these are the moments that I just love. She’s crying over the curiosity rover that is on Mars Mars. She has a sensitive soul. #SoSad #CuriosityRover #Abondoned #Mars #Space #AmazingDaughter #Crying #SensitiveSoul #Adorable #FYP ♬ original sound – Tanya

