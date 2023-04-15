Empathy for a Robot? Yep
April 15, 2023 8:11AM CDT
Have you ever heard the term empath? That’s someone who feels WAY more empathy than the average person. I think it describes this young girl who is moved to tears while watching videos about the Mars Curiosity rover.
She’s sad that it’s been alone on Mars since 2012, and that it had to sing “Happy Birthday” to itself. And she’s torn apart by what it said before a dust storm hit in 2019. Quote, “My battery is low and it’s getting dark.”
