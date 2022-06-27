Emoji – or No Emoji – Here’s What Experts Say About It. Should You Use It?

Turns out—people react to emojis the same way they react to real facial expressions. Experts say using relevant emojis helps the receiver understand what you’re trying to say… for both positive and negative messages.
People read emojis like facial expressions, and they can clear up intent and meaning.
However: Outside of the obvious facial expressions, emoji meaning may become a little muddy. Skulls, folded hands, and fists are just some emojis which may have varied meanings, across age groups and cultures.
[ When in doubt, stick with the yellow smiley face! ]
Learn more, here: (Elite Daily)