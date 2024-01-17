98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Emmys Producer Explains Why Friends Cast Wasn’t Involved In Matthew Perry Tribute

January 17, 2024 5:05PM CST
The reason why the cast of Friends didn’t show up to the Emmys for the Matthew Perry tribute was explained by Emmys producers.

As of right now, producers are saying that although Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were all invited to attend the ceremony, they decided against coming together onstage.

The reason for this decision is that it was simply “too soon” following Matthew’s unexpected death in October.

What did you think of the other series’ reunions that were featured on the awards show?

