      Weather Alert

Emergency Repairs on Outbound I-55 at Joliet Road

Apr 26, 2021 @ 1:50pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the left two lanes on the outbound Interstate 55 bridge over Joliet Road, just west of Interstate 355, in Bolingbrook are closed for emergency repairs. The right lane of the bridge will remain open. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by midnight.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Popular Posts
Watch Vince Gill and His Daughter Corrina Perform Touching Tribute to Amy Grant
CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY?
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: 8 Traits Chronic Cheaters Share - Which You Might Not Guess
Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance at Joliet Casino
Joliet Named Tree City USA For 30th Consecutive Year!