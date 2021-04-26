Emergency Repairs on Outbound I-55 at Joliet Road
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the left two lanes on the outbound Interstate 55 bridge over Joliet Road, just west of Interstate 355, in Bolingbrook are closed for emergency repairs. The right lane of the bridge will remain open. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by midnight.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.