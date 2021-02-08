      Weather Alert

Emergency Repairs on Eastbound I-80 at Meadow Street in Joliet

Feb 8, 2021 @ 1:46pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday the right lane on eastbound Interstate 80 at Meadow Street, just west of the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, is closed for emergency repairs. The left lane will remain open. Work is anticipated to be completed and the lane reopened by, weather permitting, 8 p.m. tonight.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

