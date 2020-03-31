Emergency Alert On Your Phone Calling On All Healthcare Professionals
Did you get an Emergency Alert on your phone today? The alert is calling on all licensed healthcare professionals to join in the fight against COVID-19. Governor J.B. Pritzker put out an urgent call for licensed and retired healthcare workers to volunteer to help fight coronavirus. During a briefing on Friday, March 27th, Pritzker said, “Your fellow Illinoisans need you. Your state needs you.” He called on professionals from nurses and doctors to dentists and podiatrists, “anyone who’s made a career in medicine” to sign up for the alert system. As of Monday, more than 100 professionals answered the call.