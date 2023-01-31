‘Embrace the Sag!’ – What Does Shania Twain Mean by That?

Shania Twain Will Never Get Plastic Surgery: ‘Embrace The Sag!’

Ahead of her new album, “Queen of Me,” Shania Twain opened up about plastic surgery with Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast.

“I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not gonna do it… Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because, sure, I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries; but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful,” said Twain.

Twain says she doesn’t mind the “sag” and would rather “change (her) perception of things instead of changing (her) body.”

