Country Stars Added for Elvis Tribute Special on NBC

Elvis’ comeback special from 1968 will be commemorated with an all-star night of performances by some of the biggest names in music. “The 50th Anniversary of the Elvis Comeback Special” was taped on the same stage as The Voice, and took two days to film the special that was done in front of a live audience.

The special is hosted by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough and sources from The Blast say that the lineup was phenomenal. JLo, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, & Carrie Underwood are just some of the names mentioned to perform. The star studded tribute to “The King” will air on NBC next year. Here’s the complete story from the Blast.