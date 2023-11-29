Elvis Presley is a big inspiration to Kane Brown

Following the recent release of his “Blue Christmas” collab with Elvis Presley, Kane Brown spoke to Billboard about his introduction to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and how he is inspired by him.

“My nana is a huge Elvis fan and always has been,” Kane shares. “My earliest memories of Elvis and his music were of listening to him with her, and how excited she is and still gets hearing his music.”

As Kane grew up and became a music superstar like Elvis, he grew inspiration and respect for the “Love Me Tender” hitmaker.

“Now being an artist, having a better understanding just how amazing what he was able to accomplish was, and how he did it with his talent and by being so unique — that’s still so inspiring,” says Kane. “It would be hard to pick just one song, but it is still something I am trying to wrap my head around that I have a duet with ELVIS.”

“And hear my daughters sing it at home now too — what an amazing feeling,” he adds.

You can catch Kane, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, The War and Treaty and more delivering tribute performances to Elvis on Christmas at Graceland, airing live Wednesday, November 29, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

