Elvis’ Childhood Home Up for Auction

The abandoned childhood home of Elvis Presley is for sale. The home, located in Tupelo, Mississippi, was originally expected to be demolished, but will now be sold at auction on August 14. If you’re a true Elvis fan and have the cash, the three-bedroom house will be going for $30,000 to $50,000. The house has been dismantled and all the original pieces have been stored in a trailer. The winning bidder will have that trailer containing the original pieces and can piece the home back together wherever they choose.