      Weather Alert

Ellen Pompeo Teases The End of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Could Be Coming

Oct 29, 2020 @ 6:37am

Ellen Pompeo, THE Meredith Grey, is opening up about how much longer Grey’s Anatomy will last. After more than 360 episodes, and it being on the 17th season, Ellen casually dropped the hint that this could easily be its last. Grey’s Anatomy has broken so many records since it debuted in 2005, and Ellen Pompeo has been there every step of the way.

Ellen’s contract is up this year so that leaves a whole lot of questions. It is the end?

Popular Posts
Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He's Okay
DuPage Co. Prosecutors Investigating Suspected Cases Of Vote-by-Mail Fraud
Miranda Lambert's Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
Gwen Stefani Nonchalantly Responded to Rumors That She and Blake Shelton Called Their Wedding Off
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better