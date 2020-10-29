Ellen Pompeo Teases The End of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Could Be Coming
Ellen Pompeo, THE Meredith Grey, is opening up about how much longer Grey’s Anatomy will last. After more than 360 episodes, and it being on the 17th season, Ellen casually dropped the hint that this could easily be its last. Grey’s Anatomy has broken so many records since it debuted in 2005, and Ellen Pompeo has been there every step of the way.
Ellen’s contract is up this year so that leaves a whole lot of questions. It is the end?