Ellen DeGeneres Is Pushing Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to Get Engaged

Rumors have been swirling for months about the possibility of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani getting married. Well, yesterday Blake was on the Ellen Degeneris show yesterday and she told him about an “engagement countdown clock” that she gave to Jennifer Lopez . . . and then a week later A-Rod proposed.

She said, quote, “So Mother’s Day is coming up and I have something for you to give to [Gwen]” . . . and out came an engagement countdown clock that showed an image of Blake and Gwen kissing.

He played along, saying, quote, “So you’re saying, there’s a chance she’s gonna ask me to marry her with this clock?”

Ellen responded with, quote, “Now that she knows that you’re waiting for her to ask, now that she sees this she’ll ask you. I’ll call her tonight.” Here’s the video:

https://www.ellentube.com/episode/blake-shelton-costco-piano-player-goes-viral.html