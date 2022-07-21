      Weather Alert

Elle King Talks Co-Hosting CMA Fest With Dierks Bentley: “Nothing We Do Feels Like Work”

Jul 21, 2022 @ 5:26pm

Elle King and Dierks Bentley, who are co-hosting ABC’s upcoming CMA Fest television special, have a real-life friendship.
“I mean, anything that Dierks and I do together is fun and funny, because we’re just kind of, in the nicest way, idiots. In the best way,” Elle laughs.

King and Bentley recently shot a video for their hit, “Worth A Shot,” where they star as a couple on the rocks in the Wild Wild West.

King says there were a lot of humorous moments during the filming of the video. You can see the fun times live as King and Bentley host the CMA Fest, airing on August 3 on ABC.

