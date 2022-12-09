Elle King Suffers Concussion after a Fall Down Stairs

(And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) Tour 2022 at Ace of Spades on March 25, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

After falling, and knocking herself out, Elle King was forced to postpone three radio appearances, this week. The tumble happened while she went toward her kitchen, to prepare a bottle, for her one-year-old son, Lucky.

King said she suffered a bad head injury. and couldn’t perform in Seattle, Tampa, and Detroit.

“No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing. I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” King wrote on Instagram. “I tried to push through and played three shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things. I’d like to thank the artists that stepped in and filled my slots, as well as the radio stations, for their understanding and continued support,” said the 33-year-old country and pop star.