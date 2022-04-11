ELLE KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT TAKE TOP SPOT ON COUNTRY CHART

Elle King tops the Mediabase Country chart this week with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” featuring Miranda Lambert and is expected to top this week’s Billboard chart as well. Elle wrote the song many years ago, and she tells us that seeing this song have such great success is especially meaningful.
“It means the world to me, not in like, ‘I need everything to go to number one,’ but especially ‘Drunk,’ It’s a wonderful feeling and to be still welcomed into the country world and to have a song that I wrote have this success and that I get to sing on it with my friend. It’s just it’s just unfolded so many beautiful blessings in my life and it means a lot, and I’m very, very proud of it.”
Fans can catch Elle singing “Drunk” when she hits the road with Chris Stapleton for a string of dates on his All-American Road Show beginning later this month in Canada.
“Drunk” is nominated for Top Rock Song at the Billboard Music Awards, airing on May 15th on NBC.