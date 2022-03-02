      Weather Alert

ELLE KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT SURPRISED WITH PLATINUM PLAQUES DURING RYMAN SHOW

Mar 2, 2022 @ 5:50am
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)
 Elle King brought her 2022 Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Monday (February 28th) night where she and her latest duet partner, Miranda Lambert, were surprised with RIAA Platinum Certification plaques for their Top 10 smash hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

The show also featured surprise performances from Dierks Bentley, who joined Elle on stage to perform an unreleased new collaboration for the first time, and Ashley McBryde, who Elle called down to the stage from her balcony seat to help her sing “Long Haired Country Boy.” Elle closed the show by surprising the crowd with Miranda and a performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

In addition to the platinum certification, “Drunk” has amassed over 210 million on-demand streams to date and is nominated for Video of the Year at the 57th Annual ACM Awards, livestreaming from Las Vegas on Monday (March 7th) exclusively on Amazon Prime.

