ELLE KING DROPS DEBUT COUNTRY ALBUM TODAY

Elle King‘s debut solo country album, Come Get Your Wife, is out today (Friday, January 27th. The project was co-produced by Elle and features 12 tracks, including her hit collaboration with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home),” as well as her latest single, “Worth A Shot,” featuring Dierks Bentley.

Elle tells us that album title came to her a while ago during an altercation at a concert.

Elle’s headlining The A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour kicks off on February 14th in New Orleans.

She will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America today.