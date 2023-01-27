98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

ELLE KING DROPS DEBUT COUNTRY ALBUM TODAY

January 27, 2023 6:54AM CST
Share

Elle King‘s debut solo country album, Come Get Your Wife, is out today (Friday, January 27th. The project was co-produced by Elle and features 12 tracks, including her hit collaboration with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home),” as well as her latest single, “Worth A Shot,” featuring Dierks Bentley.

Elle tells us that album title came to her a while ago during an altercation at a concert.

Elle’s headlining The A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour kicks off on February 14th in New Orleans.

She will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America today.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts