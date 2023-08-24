Elle King Documents Weight Loss, Postpartum Mental Health

Elle King is sharing her story of post-partum health — both mental and physical.

The singer shared a lengthy update on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 23), about two years after giving birth to her son, Lucky, in early 2021. “I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy,” King explains.

“I also didn’t even realize how intense postpartum depression is until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn’t even sing. I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f–king habits,” she writes, explaining that she began incorporating “metabolic workouts” and “light cardio” into her exercise routine.

“I can’t believe I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication,” she wrote. Even more important than dropping pounds, she continues, was creating lasting change that would help her be a happier, healthier performer, parent and person.

What healthier habits have you adopted, or which ones are you contemplating?