Elle King contemplates a different way of life in the tongue-and-cheek “Try Jesus”

Elle King is continuing to roll out new tracks from her forthcoming country album, Come Get Your Wife, and the singer proves she’ll try anything once — or twice — in new song “Try Jesus.”

“‘Try Jesus’ came at a time I was trying to give my life over to something greater — and you can feel it,” Elle says. The song recounts a series of dud relationships, leading her to believe after all the guys she’s tried to fall in love with that perhaps she should “Try Jesus.”

The music video for the song — which finds Elle shopping at the Dollar Mart Plus, with surprising results — has some aesthetics in common with the TV series The Righteous Gemstones, and for good reason: it was directed by actor Edi Patterson, who plays Judy Gemstone on the show.

The quirky clip stars Elle not only as herself, but as a series of no-good guys who try — and fail — to steal her heart. Finally she finds happiness, literally, with the help of a store clerk. His name? Jesus, of course.

Elle’s full-length country debut is set to drop on January 27. It’s available for preorder now.

