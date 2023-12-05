Elle King And ‘Entertainment Tonight’s’ Rachel Smith Co-Hosting ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”

For the second time, King and Smith will host the five-hour event live on CBS on December 31 from Music City’s Bicentennial Mall.

King will perform her biggest hits during the evening, with other performers to be revealed.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 31. The next day, Paramount+ Essential users can view the episode on-demand.

