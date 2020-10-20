Ella Mai shares the music video for her single “Not Another Love Song”

Universal Music GroupLondon songbird Ella Mai returns with a visual for her latest single, “Not Another Love Song.”
The video finds Ella tapping into her sensual and seductive side, showcasing the obvious chemistry she has with her beau, played by dancer and Step Up: High Water actor Marcus Emanuel Mitchell.
Towards the last verse, the two engage in a sensual choreographed routine, which is new territory for the “Boo’d Up” singer.
“I have been working on my choreo,” Ella Mai told Variety. “I still wouldn’t call myself a dancer, but I wanted to incorporate some movement and give a different take to me as an artist.”
The video was directed by LeSean Harris, who also directed the video for her “Don’t Waste My Time” collaboration with Usher and co-directed DJ Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar” video, starring Justin Bieber.
Ella is currently working on her sophomore project, which may feature a track produced by legendary hitmaker Rodney Jerkins.
“Cooking up with Ella Mai,” Jerkins captioned an Instagram story video clip of the two in the studio.
Ella Mai previously blessed us with live performances of “Not Another Love Song” during Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month.
By Rachel George
