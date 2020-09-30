Ella Mai returns with her new single “Not Another Love Song”
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicThat’s right, ladies and gentlemen: The British singer who brought us hits like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip” is making her long-awaited return to the music scene.
On Wednesday, Ella Mai announced her new single “Not Another Love Song,” which is set to drop Friday, October 2.
The song was co-written by Ella and Grammy-nominated songwriter Varren Wade, who co-wrote “Trip” and also penned a number of hits for the likes of Mary J. Blige, Kierra Sheard, and Fifth Harmony, to name a few.
“To a very special individual, @VarrenWade! We tap into a different realm EVERY time we write together!” Ella wrote on Twitter. “The connection is beyond my understanding! I just want to say, if I don’t say it enough V, thank you so much for ALWAYS pushing me.”
It’s been two years since Ella’s self-titled debut album, which topped Billboard‘s Top R&B Albums chart in 2018. Her Grammy-winning single, “Boo’d Up” tied for the longest-running #1 song by women on Billboard’s R&B/HipHop Airplay chart since 1992 and landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in both the U.S. and the U.K.
Now, Ella has been steadily working on her sophomore album, which might possibly feature a collaboration with Ne-Yo — the two were pictured in the studio together last month.
The “Naked” singer is also set to perform on Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 Show, which premieres on Amazon Prime the same day her new single drops.
By Rachel George
