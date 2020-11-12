Ella Mai, Patti LaBelle, Keke Palmer & more set to appear during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Brandon DayThe beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to return to New York City this year with a star-studded showcase.
British songstress Ella Mai, music icon Patti LaBelle, Keke Palmer, The Roots, as well as former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks are among the stars scheduled to perform at the annual event.
There will be no live audience for this year’s parade, which will only take place in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street, instead of its usual two-and-a-half mile route through the streets of New York City, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of the cancellation of Broadway stage plays, viewers at home can look forward to pre-recorded appearances and performances from cast members of Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations, including Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.
Stay tuned for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebration, which airs Thursday, November 26, at 9 a.m. ET on NBC.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.