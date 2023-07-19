“Elemental” Makes a Box Office Comeback

A few weeks ago, the Pixar film Elemental opened in theaters to disappointing numbers, but the film’s fortunes seem to have improved.

When the film opened, it only made $29 million. Many thought this was a sign of failure for the film with the $200 million budget.

After being out for a month, the film has cleared the $300 million mark worldwide. The film has made $311.6 million, surpassing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

This reversal of fortune makes the film the 9th highest-grossing movie of the year.

Which summer movies have been a disappointment for you?