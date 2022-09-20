Eight Strict Rules Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Follow In Their Marriage

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

1. Trust and rely on one another. They understood the value of being able to rely on one another if they were feeling bad very early on in their relationship.

2. Keep a healthy competition against each other. “I love it when she’s here,” he tells E! Online of going up against Stefani on The Voice. “She brings a very complicated element of competition for me in particular.”

3. Don’t separate your work from your personal life, as the couple has recorded several songs together.

4. Keep the family close. Shelton grew up with a stepfather and loves the relationship he has with Gwen’s sons.

5. The best gift is the gift of giving, and Blake Shelton gives. He gifted her a horse named “Halo” when they first started dating.

6. Create a lot of “first” memories together. The Voice coaches shared what they did during quarantine, with Blake revealing he made jam. The couple also made sourdough bread and started a garden.

7. Be each other’s best friends.

8. Shelton’s marriage and stepsons come first. “Look, I love music, and I love The Voice,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids, and it’s just a new phase of my life.”